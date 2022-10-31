UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Chances To Make A Cut To ICC T20 World Cup Semifinals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 31, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Pakistan's chances to make a cut to ICC T20 World Cup semifinals

Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa all pulled off wins against their respective opponents Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, and India in Sunday's Group 2 fixtures of the ongoing ICC T20 Word Cup. Now Pakistan's journey to the semifinal depends on a number of things

Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa all pulled off wins against their respective opponents Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, and India in Sunday's Group 2 fixtures of the ongoing ICC T20 Word Cup. Now Pakistan's journey to the semifinal depends on a number of things.

Pakistan have won one out of three matches and South Africa's victory over India has dented their prospects of reaching the semifinals. But they may still advance to the semifinals as there are several configurations which allow that.

Schedule for the remaining T20 WC 2022 Group 2 matches: - ZIM vs NED on November 2 in Adelaide, - IND vs BA on November 2 in Adelaide - PAK vs SA on November 3 in Sydney, - SA vs NED on November 6 in Adelaide - PAK vs BAN on November 6 in Adelaide - IND vs ZIM on November 6 in Melbourne Pakistan may earn a maximum of 6 points by winning against South Africa and Bangladesh in their final two games.

If that happens, then Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and South Africa should not overtake Pakistan in the points table if India is about to go past the 6-point mark.

South Africa already have five points, hence they must lose every game they play in the T20 WC 2022.

In order for Pakistan to qualify, the following results must occur: Pakistan must defeat both South Africa and Bangladesh; India must defeat both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe; and the Netherlands must defeat South Africa.

If all of these occur, the points chart will be: India - 8 points Pakistan - 6 points South Africa - 5 points Zimbabwe - 5 points (max.) Bangladesh - 4 points Netherlands - 4 points (max.)/395

