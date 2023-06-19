Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says Javed Miandad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Pakistan cricketer says his dissatisfaction with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their decision to decline traveling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2023) Former Pakistan cricketer, Javed Miandad, on Monday expressed his dissatisfaction with the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their decision to decline traveling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Miandad proposed that Pakistan reciprocate by refusing to visit India for the 2023 World Cup. He passionately defended Pakistan's cricketing prowess, asserting that their cricket is superior to India's.

During a media interaction in Karachi, Miandad stated, “If it were up to me, I would simply refuse. It is India's turn now. We visited there, and it is expected that India should come and play cricket in Pakistan,”.

He continued, “If I were in charge, I would say get lost.

We are better than them. Our cricket surpasses theirs. We have sufficient resources and grounds. We are nurturing talents who are making their mark globally,”.

Miandad highlighted the importance of sports in fostering relationships between nations, emphasizing its unifying power. He expressed disappointment with India's conduct and specifically singled out Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India's behavior is unacceptable, especially that of [Narendra] Modi. The day will come when their own people will criticize him because he is heading in the wrong direction. You cannot change your neighbors,” Miandad stated.

“Sports is something that brings people together. It is instrumental in building relations between two countries,” he stated.