UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Davis Cupper Aqeel Khan To Clash Shoaib Khan In DG Sports Open Tennis Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan's Davis Cupper Aqeel Khan to clash Shoaib Khan in DG Sports Open Tennis final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan and Shoaib Khan entered into the final of the Men's singles of the DG sports Open Tennis Championship organized by the Provincial Tennis Association in collaboration with the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, Shoaib Khan defeating Ijaz Ahmed by 6-4 and 6-3 in a thrilling match. In the second semi-final, Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan defeated Asad Khan of Afghanistan by 6-3 and 6-2 in a one-sided affair.

In the U-10 semi-finals, Mohammad Shayan Afridi defeated Anis Khan 6-3, 6-2. In the second semi-final, Zain Roman defeated Obaid 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the final. In the semi-finals of Boys U-16, seed number one Kashan Umar defeated Haseeb Khan 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the final.

In the second semi-final, international player Hamid Israr defeated Shah Sawar 6-4, 6-3. The honor of playing the final while winning in the semi-finals of U-14 Hamza Roman defeated Hamza Rehmat 6-2 and 6-2 while in the other semi-final, Shah Sawar defeated Taimur Khan 6-2, 6-1 and qualified for the final.

In the Ladies semi-finals Hareem Fatima defeated Anum Fayyaz by 6-1 and 6-3 and Oreen Jasia recorded victory against Arooj Fatima by 6-1 and 6-1 in a one-sided affairs. In the Men singles quarter-finals Ijaz Umar recorded victories against Inam Gul and Saqib Umar 6-1, 6-2 and 6-3 and 6-4 while Asad Ullah beat Abbas Khan 6-3, and 6-3 and Barkat Ullah by 6-2 and 6-3.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kashan Afridi

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ban large public gatherings amid f ..

8 minutes ago

Infinix Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices E ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC LNG signs long-term LNG supply agreements wi ..

11 minutes ago

Vivo collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan’s Bigg ..

14 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.