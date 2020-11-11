PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan number one Aqeel Khan and Shoaib Khan entered into the final of the Men's singles of the DG sports Open Tennis Championship organized by the Provincial Tennis Association in collaboration with the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, Shoaib Khan defeating Ijaz Ahmed by 6-4 and 6-3 in a thrilling match. In the second semi-final, Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan defeated Asad Khan of Afghanistan by 6-3 and 6-2 in a one-sided affair.

In the U-10 semi-finals, Mohammad Shayan Afridi defeated Anis Khan 6-3, 6-2. In the second semi-final, Zain Roman defeated Obaid 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the final. In the semi-finals of Boys U-16, seed number one Kashan Umar defeated Haseeb Khan 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the final.

In the second semi-final, international player Hamid Israr defeated Shah Sawar 6-4, 6-3. The honor of playing the final while winning in the semi-finals of U-14 Hamza Roman defeated Hamza Rehmat 6-2 and 6-2 while in the other semi-final, Shah Sawar defeated Taimur Khan 6-2, 6-1 and qualified for the final.

In the Ladies semi-finals Hareem Fatima defeated Anum Fayyaz by 6-1 and 6-3 and Oreen Jasia recorded victory against Arooj Fatima by 6-1 and 6-1 in a one-sided affairs. In the Men singles quarter-finals Ijaz Umar recorded victories against Inam Gul and Saqib Umar 6-1, 6-2 and 6-3 and 6-4 while Asad Ullah beat Abbas Khan 6-3, and 6-3 and Barkat Ullah by 6-2 and 6-3.