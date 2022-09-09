UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Distinguished With Historic Achievement In 55th ABC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan's distinguished with historic achievement in 55th ABC

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan body-building team won the sixth position in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship (ABC) by showing excellent performance, President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez told APP on phone here Friday.

He said, during the Championship, held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan musclemen have shown matchless results. President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez and Secretary Tariq Zafar were accompanied by team officials including Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas, Aamirullah Khan and Muhammad Iqbal. Fida Hussain Baloch (WAPDA) of Pakistan participated in three categories simultaneously and won a gold, silver and bronze medal which is a new record in the world for Pakistan.

Pro Card has also been obtained, he said, adding, only bodybuilder in the history of Pakistan to get the Pro Card.

From 1952 till now, the bodybuilders who have won gold medals since joining IFBB are Khurshid Ahmed (Ceylon 1959) and Muhammad Umar Butt. (Malaysia 1961) 'Mushtaq Ahmed won gold medal twice (Ceylon 1963 and Cambodia 1966)' Umarjan Babar (Comb. Vidya 1966)' includes Masoom Butt (Singapore 1993) Fida Baloch of WAPDA won three medals simultaneously for Pakistan after 29 years.

In the 4th position in G class, Sabih Khan Tareen was 5th in classic bodybuilding, Faisal Khan 6th position in classic competitions. President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Parvez paid tribute to all the medal winners and especially Fida Baloch.

While presenting, the provincial and Federal governments have been demanded to give full encouragement to the bodybuilders who won medals for the country and the nation in the Asian competitions.

