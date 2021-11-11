UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Dream To Reach T20 World Cup Final Comes To An End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:54 PM

Australia won the match by chasing the target of 177 set by Pakistan at Dubai International stadium.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2021) Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC’s T20 World Cup to get through the final with New Zealand.

Pakistan had set the target of 177 runs which Australia chased and reached final.

Now Australia and New Zealand will play the final match on Sunday.

There was a close competition as players of both sides showed excellent performance.

Chasing sides have a huge advantage. Pakistan had a par score, they needed everything to go their way, and finally they made a fielding error in the 19th over. It was all over after that. Matthew Wade hit three successive sixes off Afridi. He loves pace on the ball. Australia into the finals now.

