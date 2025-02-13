Open Menu

Pakistan's Dubai Consulate Team Wins Diplomatic Cricket Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Pakistan's Dubai consulate team wins Diplomatic Cricket Championship

The cricket team of Pakistan's Consulate General in Dubai won the 9th Diplomatic Cup (Cricket Championship 2025), defeating Bangladesh in the final contest

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The cricket team of Pakistan's Consulate General in Dubai won the 9th Diplomatic Cup (Cricket Championship 2025), defeating Bangladesh in the final contest.

The Pakistani team maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament that featured teams from eight diplomatic missions, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and the United States, according to a press release received Thursday.

Pakistan successfully chased a target of 113 runs set by Bangladesh in just 12 overs, in the 15-over final match of the tournament. The event took place at the Skyline University College’s cricket grounds in Sharjah, UAE.

Captain of the Pakistani team, Rahim Ullah Khan, Deputy Consul General and Head of Chancery, credited the team’s success to the hard work and dedication of all its members.

He expressed pride in the team’s performance and highlighted the importance of sports in fostering teamwork.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan secured a place in the final by defeating the United States in the semifinal, while Bangladesh overcame the United Kingdom’s team in the other semifinal match.

Consul General Hussain Muhammad congratulated the team on their remarkable achievement. He emphasized the significance of sports activities in promoting positive development, maintaining good health and strengthening bonds among representatives from diverse communities.

He added that such events provided an excellent platform for enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation among diplomatic missions.

Recent Stories

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes n ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Ad ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor

2 minutes ago
 Resolving public grievances police's top priority: ..

Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilater ..

Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilateral economic trade integration: ..

2 minutes ago
 US funding cuts threaten global health response, W ..

US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns

16 minutes ago
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax f ..

Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..

18 minutes ago
 WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

36 minutes ago
 Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" la ..

Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched

16 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi road accident

One killed in Karachi road accident

16 minutes ago
 Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

11 minutes ago
 PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports