Pakistan's Dubai Consulate Team Wins Diplomatic Cricket Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2025 | 09:45 PM
The cricket team of Pakistan's Consulate General in Dubai won the 9th Diplomatic Cup (Cricket Championship 2025), defeating Bangladesh in the final contest
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The cricket team of Pakistan's Consulate General in Dubai won the 9th Diplomatic Cup (Cricket Championship 2025), defeating Bangladesh in the final contest.
The Pakistani team maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament that featured teams from eight diplomatic missions, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and the United States, according to a press release received Thursday.
Pakistan successfully chased a target of 113 runs set by Bangladesh in just 12 overs, in the 15-over final match of the tournament. The event took place at the Skyline University College’s cricket grounds in Sharjah, UAE.
Captain of the Pakistani team, Rahim Ullah Khan, Deputy Consul General and Head of Chancery, credited the team’s success to the hard work and dedication of all its members.
He expressed pride in the team’s performance and highlighted the importance of sports in fostering teamwork.
Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan secured a place in the final by defeating the United States in the semifinal, while Bangladesh overcame the United Kingdom’s team in the other semifinal match.
Consul General Hussain Muhammad congratulated the team on their remarkable achievement. He emphasized the significance of sports activities in promoting positive development, maintaining good health and strengthening bonds among representatives from diverse communities.
He added that such events provided an excellent platform for enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation among diplomatic missions.
