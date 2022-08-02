Pakistan's Faiza Zafar excelled in the Women's Single Squash plate event as she pulled off a comprehensive win over her Guyanese opponent Ashley Khalil 3-2 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Faiza Zafar excelled in the Women's Single Squash plate event as she pulled off a comprehensive win over her Guyanese opponent Ashley Khalil 3-2 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Faiza outwitted her opponent in the plate quarter-final in straight sets11-7, 11-6, and 11-2.