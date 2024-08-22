Open Menu

Pakistan's Father-son Team Sets Guinness World Record

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan's father-son team sets Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Pakistan's multiple Guinness World Record holder Irfan Mehsood and his five-year-old son martial artist Sufiyan Mehsood has broken India's Guinness World Record of the fastest time to climb around a person.

They achieved the feat in 7.87 seconds of the fastest time to climb around a person in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, on June 19.

They broke the record of India's five-year-old MV Arjun Priyan's whose fastest time was of 9.78 seconds.

Mehsood said it was a very difficult and a challenging record. This record is also called Koala Challenge which became quite popular during COVID-19, he told APP.

Sufiyan has become Pakistan's youngest Guinness World Record holder, Mehsood claimed who has achieved 100 Guinness World Records holder for Pakistan.

Mehsood has broken World Record of Italy’s Marcello Ferri by lifting a 40-pound weight with his toe for 1 minute and 32 seconds.

Meanwhile, Mehsood broke the deadlift by lifting 40 Pounds for 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Mehsood lifted 70 kg weight with his toe and set a new world record. He said he was the first Pakistani to hold 100 Guinness World Records in less than 8 years. I have set 46 Guinness World Records for the most world-level pay in the push-ups category and 31 records with a weight of 100 pounds, he said.

Mehsood said he has so far held the world record of 100 lbs, 80 lbs, 60 lbs and 40 lbs. I have set records for pushups, squats, jumping jacks, step ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps, star champs etc. I have broken world records of 16 countries so far including America, Great Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq and Syria.

