Pakistan's Father-son Team Sets Guinness World Record
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Pakistan's multiple Guinness World Record holder Irfan Mehsood and his five-year-old son martial artist Sufiyan Mehsood has broken India's Guinness World Record of the fastest time to climb around a person.
They achieved the feat in 7.87 seconds of the fastest time to climb around a person in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, on June 19.
They broke the record of India's five-year-old MV Arjun Priyan's whose fastest time was of 9.78 seconds.
Mehsood said it was a very difficult and a challenging record. This record is also called Koala Challenge which became quite popular during COVID-19, he told APP.
Sufiyan has become Pakistan's youngest Guinness World Record holder, Mehsood claimed who has achieved 100 Guinness World Records holder for Pakistan.
Mehsood has broken World Record of Italy’s Marcello Ferri by lifting a 40-pound weight with his toe for 1 minute and 32 seconds.
Meanwhile, Mehsood broke the deadlift by lifting 40 Pounds for 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Mehsood lifted 70 kg weight with his toe and set a new world record. He said he was the first Pakistani to hold 100 Guinness World Records in less than 8 years. I have set 46 Guinness World Records for the most world-level pay in the push-ups category and 31 records with a weight of 100 pounds, he said.
Mehsood said he has so far held the world record of 100 lbs, 80 lbs, 60 lbs and 40 lbs. I have set records for pushups, squats, jumping jacks, step ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps, star champs etc. I have broken world records of 16 countries so far including America, Great Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq and Syria.
/395
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Sports
-
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate11 hours ago
-
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate12 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh 'A' 2nd four-day match ends in a draw13 hours ago
-
Amir Khan lists his luxury wedding venue in Bolton for sale13 hours ago
-
Norris fastest in first Dutch Grand Prix practice13 hours ago
-
Al Hussaini CC triumphs in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament14 hours ago
-
PCB welcome fans with open arms: Free entry to 1st Test remaining days13 hours ago
-
O'Connor romps to Vuelta win, takes significant lead13 hours ago
-
O'Connor romps to Vuelta win, takes significant lead1 day ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard1 day ago
-
Rizwan, Saud put Pakistan in control1 day ago
-
NA body lauds Olympic gold-medalist Arshad Nadeem1 day ago