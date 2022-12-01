UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Fatimatuz Zehra Wins Bronze Medal In International Taekwondo Russian Open Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published December 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The country's talented female athlete Fatimatuz Zehra won the bronze medal in International Taekwondo Russian Open Championship in Russia on Wednesday.

In the semi-final of the -53kg category, she was defeated by Russia's Sokolova Vladislava 2-1 and 14-7, said a news release. Earlier, Fatima won the quarter-final by beating Honk Kong's Tung Kwok 9-0 and 12-2.

In the -63kg contest, Russian Alexandar Grigorey beat Pakistan's Arbaz Khan 8-7, 10-4 and 18-10.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col. (Retd.) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, CEO Omar Saeed, Head Coach Yousuf Karami, and team Manager Zubair Macha have felicitated Fatima on winning Bronze Medal and termed it as a good omen for sports in the country.

In a joint statement, they said the winning of several medals by Pakistani female Taekwondo athletes in recent international events indicated that the future of women's sports was bright in the country.

