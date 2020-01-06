The launching ceremony of Pakistan's first-ever World Boxing Council (WBC) approved Boxing League Pakistan (BLP) would be held in Lahore on January 25

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The launching ceremony of Pakistan's first-ever World Boxing Council (WBC) approved Boxing League Pakistan (BLP) would be held in Lahore on January 25.

The league would be launched by Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) in collaboration with Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF).

"The Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be the chief guest of the mega event while representatives from all regions would also be present on the occasion," PPBL President Syed Nouman Shah told APP.

Nouman said the Governor of Punjab had also lauded the efforts of PPBL for hosting the league to be played at the Amir Khan Boxing academy in Islamabad in February.

He said a total of 12 fights would be contested in February. "Two title fights (PPBL and WBC Arabian Sea title fights) while 10 exhibition fights (8 male & 2 female)," he said.

Nouman was of the view that BLP was recognition of PPBL's efforts to promote professional boxing in the country. "It'll be a very big event as top pro-boxers from this region will be seen in action for the first time in Pakistan in various fighting categories," he said.