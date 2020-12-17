Pakistan's first-ever sports anthem 'Mai Hoon Sitara' has been launched under Sports Board Punjab and Private Public Partnership here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan's first-ever sports anthem 'Mai Hoon Sitara' has been launched under Sports board Punjab and Private Public Partnership here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was the chief guest at a colourful launching ceremony.

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, sports stars Inam Butt (wrestler), Ahmed Shahzad, Sohail Tanveer (cricket), Saddam Hussain (football), M Ameen, singers Aima Baig, Asim Azhar, Ramis, anthem's director Abdullah Haris and several players of other games were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the launching ceremony of SBP anthem, Punjab Sports Minister for Sports said it is a memorable occasion and it is first time in history that a sports anthem is being launched with the collaboration of the private sector. "Definitely the anthem will provide much needed motivation and inspiration to young and emerging players of the country. It will also help a lot in the growth of sports culture in the province", he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the anthem has been launched to enhance the sports passion among the young generation. "The sports culture is being promoted across the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Besides this we are also making all necessary measures for the welfare of players and sports persons", he asserted.

"We also prepared a sports policy aiming to resolve issues in the sports community. Apart from this a Sports Endowment Fund is also being launched to provide financial help to veteran sports players", said the Punjab Sports Minister He said that five games have been prioritized in which Pakistan has bright chances to win medals in international sports events.

"We are putting special emphasis on those games and training the players from a young age so that these players can earn medals in these particular games," he said.

Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum on this occasion said that the sports anthem will provide a positive message for youth and our young players will take part in sports activities with a mission to earn a good name at international level.

TSecretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said: "We respect our sports heroes and the sports anthem is the best possible effort to pay tribute to our unsung sports heroes. We are quite confident that the sports anthem will prove to be a big boost for sports culture in the province".

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that lauded the launching of Pakistan's first-ever sports anthem saying that it's the best tribute to neglected sports stars. Sports Board Punjab is also organizing different sports competitions especially hockey tournaments under the corona SOPs issued by the Punjab govt.

Singers Aima Baig, Asim Azhar, Ramis said: "We are feeling great pleasure for singing a sports anthem for Pakistan's sports stars. They also thanked Punjab govt and Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti for providing all necessary assistance for the recording of the sports anthem.

Sports stars Inam Butt (wrestler), Ahmed Shahzad, Sohail Tanveer (cricket) and Saddam Hussain (football) also expressed their views regarding the sports anthem.