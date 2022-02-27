UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's First Training Session Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan's first training session held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan team's first training session was held in Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The players who took part in the session included Skipper Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed Meanwhile, Azhar Ali and Naseem Shah would join the training on Monday.

However, the Australia men's team would not practice at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Monday. Instead, they would do gym work at the team hotel ahead of three days of on-ground training before the first Test match against Pakistan that begins on Friday.

The tour of Australia includes three Test matches, three ODIs and a Twenty20 International.

