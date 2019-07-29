Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has announced its four-member team to contest at the World Judo Championships 2019, scheduled to be held at Nippon Budokan Tokyo, Japan from August 23 to 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has announced its four-member team to contest at the World Judo Championships 2019 scheduled to be held at Nippon Budokan Tokyo August 23 to 28.

The team is comprised of two men and as many women judokas Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg), Mohammad Hasnain (-66kg), Amina Toyda (-57kg) and Humaira (-49kg).

"Our two athletes, Shah Hussain Shan and Amina are already present in Tokyo and getting training there, while two others are undergoing training in the country and will depart next month ahead of the event," Masood Ahmed, vice president of PJF told APP on Monday.

According to Masood the flagship championships would also serve as a qualifier for Tokyo Olympics.

"World championships are regarded as the biggest events in judo. Winning a gold medal at them means a direct qualification to the Olympic Games. But if that does not happen and a judoka bags a silver or a bronze medal at them, even then his ranking improves and there remains a fair chance for him to perform well again at some other international events to qualify for the Olympics," he said.

The PJF vice president said the federation was pinning high hopes on Shah Hussain and Amina due to the quality training they were undergoing in Japan.

"Our other two judokas are at the dawn of their career. Certainly, they will take some time to become able to fight at the prestigious event. But we are trying to give them maximum exposure to become the country's future hopes," he added.

Hasnain is the reigning national champion, who also won silver medal in the recently-held military judo championships in Uzbekistan.

While Humaira is also current national champion. A South Asian gold medalist, Humaira is an outstanding judoka, who claimed the national champion title for the record consecutive nine times in her weight category.

Masood said the county was blessed with highly talented judo enthusiasts, who could be groomed and prepared for global relevance, but the main hindrance was the scarcity of funds.

"We can identify several home-based gifted athletes and prepare them to represent the country at the international level. But we need funding and sponsorships to fulfill our task."