Pakistan's Hadi Leading WESPA Youth Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 29, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Hasham Hadi Khan of Pakistan was leading the final round of the WESPA Youth Cup scrabble championship, previously called World Youth Scrabble Championship

The virtual championship was being organized by Pakistan at Karachi, said a press release received here on Saturday.

Top ten players, including three from Pakistan, played the round, robin league, with Hasham Hadi Khan of Pakistan leading the pack with seven wins and a spread of 314.

Madhav Kamath of India is catching up with 6 wins and a spread of 549, while Sandali Vithanage of Sri Lanka is at 3rd with four wins and a spread of 176.

Adheesha Dissanayeke of Sri Lanka and Ali Salman of Pakistan also have four wins each.

The current lineup includes 1-Hasham Hadi Khan, Pakistan; 2-Madhav Kamath, India; 3-Sandali Vithanage, Sri Lanka; 4-Adheesha Dissanayeke, Sri Lanka; 5-Ali Salman, Pakistan; 6-Pramith Rao, India; Chaiyottha Manachaisit, Thailand; 8-Ronnie Bennet, Australia; 9-Affan Salman, Pakistan; 10-Eirman Razman, Malaysia.

Another six games would be played on Sunday on King-of-the-hill format and the new World Youth scrabble champion will be announced.

