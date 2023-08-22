Open Menu

Pakistan's Hamza Saeed Clinch Bronze In World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games 2023

Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Pakistan's Hamza Saeed clinch bronze in World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games 2023

In a grand display of talent, Pakistan's Hamza Saeed won the bronze medal for Pakistan in the ongoing World Taekwondo Octagon (Octagon) Diamond Games 2023 in Chuncheon, Korea

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :In a grand display of talent, Pakistan's Hamza Saeed won the bronze medal for Pakistan in the ongoing World Taekwondo Octagon (Octagon) Diamond Games 2023 in Chuncheon, Korea.

Ryong Woo Li of Korea won 2-0 against Hamza Saeed in the semi-final of the event, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Hamza Saeed defeated Mohammad Ashraf of Afghanistan by 2-1 in the quarter-final of the event.

Meanwhile, in World Taekwondo Beach Championship G-2, Pakistan's Aqdasullah Qadeer and Naila won bronze medals in the Poomsae Event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Chuncheon Bronze Event

Recent Stories

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms an ..

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms and hunting rifles at ADIHEX 202 ..

1 minute ago
 Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

6 minutes ago
 CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

6 minutes ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

6 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

9 minutes ago
 EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliograph ..

EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliographic data in UAE’s publishing ..

16 minutes ago
Two abducted in separate incidents

Two abducted in separate incidents

9 minutes ago
 Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express ..

Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express solidarity with Christian com ..

9 minutes ago
 Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan div ..

Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan division

9 minutes ago
 MDA to allocate plots for police martyrs in housin ..

MDA to allocate plots for police martyrs in housing societies

9 minutes ago
 100 days to COP28: UAE readies to welcome the worl ..

100 days to COP28: UAE readies to welcome the world to deliver transformative cl ..

46 minutes ago
 Timber shop gutted

Timber shop gutted

1 second ago

More Stories From Sports