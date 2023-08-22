In a grand display of talent, Pakistan's Hamza Saeed won the bronze medal for Pakistan in the ongoing World Taekwondo Octagon (Octagon) Diamond Games 2023 in Chuncheon, Korea

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :In a grand display of talent, Pakistan's Hamza Saeed won the bronze medal for Pakistan in the ongoing World Taekwondo Octagon (Octagon) Diamond Games 2023 in Chuncheon, Korea.

Ryong Woo Li of Korea won 2-0 against Hamza Saeed in the semi-final of the event, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Hamza Saeed defeated Mohammad Ashraf of Afghanistan by 2-1 in the quarter-final of the event.

Meanwhile, in World Taekwondo Beach Championship G-2, Pakistan's Aqdasullah Qadeer and Naila won bronze medals in the Poomsae Event.