Pakistan's Haroon Khan To Take Part In Qualifying Rounds Of Olympic 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 10:46 PM

Pakistan's Haroon Khan to take part in qualifying rounds of Olympic 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan's Taekwondo Player Haroon Khan would go to China in March next year to participate in the Qualifying round of Olympic-2020, said Vice President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) Umer Saeed.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that Haroon Khan would also represent Pakistan in Olympic Games' Test Trials for Equipment and Venues in Tokyo Japan in September this year.

He said that around 600 to 800 Taekwondo players from all over Pakistan are expected to participate in Grade-1 Pakistan Open Taekwondo Championship scheduled to be played from December 28, 2020 to January 4, 2021.

The mega event "Grade-1 Pakistan Open Taekwondo Championship" is also enlisted in the calendar of World and Asian Taekwondo Federations and hosting this event is an honor for Pakistan, he added.

He pointed out that the event would be an opportunity for Pakistan players to test their skills at their home ground andalso contest with the international players.

