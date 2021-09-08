UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Hockey Will Revive Its Lost Glory: ADC

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:53 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :District Sports Department on Tuesday organized a hockey tournament at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium in connection with Pakistan Defense Day.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief guest ,Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) headquarter Abdullah Mahmood said that as such healthy activities must be encouraged while Pindi has a lot of talents in sports.

He said that Shahnaz Sheikh in hockey and Shoaib Akhtar in cricket were among the few Names who had made the country famous all over the world.

ADC said that hockey would be promoted at the local level and expressed hope that Pakistan will revive its lost glory in hockey.

Four teams from Rawalpindi district participated in the tournament under-17 and senior categories. Later, prizes were distributed among the winning teams.

