Pakistan's Hopes To Win Medal End As Amtul, Uzma Lose In Athletics

Muhammad Rameez Published August 04, 2023 | 06:40 PM

CHENGDU, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's hopes to win a medal at the World University Games suffered a major blow as the country's top athletes remained unable to move to the next stage of the athletics competitions in Chengdu, China on late Thursday.

Amtul Rehman, who featured in the triple jump contest scored ×, 11.16m and 11.04m.

In hammer throw, Uzma Azam hurled the metal ball 35.67 metre, which was far behind to put her in the medal race.

Talking to APP after the competition, Amtul said she had learnt a lot by featuring in the event. "We are the top performers in our county but lack international exposure. I believe if we keep on appearing in such top-flight international events we will medals," she said.

She said appearing in the World University Games was not less than featuring in Olympics as several Olympians from other countries also compete in these Games.

Uzma Azam thanked the Higher education Commission for providing them the chance to represent Pakistan at such a top level event. "I've come here to win the medal, but unfortunately remained unable to make a podium finish. I understand that I need to improve my game to match the standard of world's top hammer-throwers, she said and added, I am determined to work hard, polish my skills and win medals in the future events.

