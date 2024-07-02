Open Menu

Pakistan's Hussnain Akhtar Wins Asian U21 Snooker C’ship

Muhammad Rameez Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Pakistan's Muhammad Hussnain Akhtar has won the ACBS Asian Under 21 Snooker Championship, defeating his country mate and defending champion Ahsan Ramzan by 4-3 in the final at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

According to international referee Naved Kapadia, Hassnain Akhtar won four frames against three, with a final score of 64-18, 10-55, 32-78, 67-16, 24-64, 94-20, and 70-35.

This is Pakistan's second Asian Under21 Snooker Championship title, with Ahsan Ramzan previously winning the title last year in Iran by defeating Iran's Milad Pourali.

In another triumph, Pakistan's Awais Munir won the Asian 6 Red Title by defeating Hong Kong's Nansen Wan by 6-3, with a final score of 65-0, 26-35, 36-27, 20-38, 65-0, 45-13, 60-08, 0-34, and 46-37.

These victories mark a significant achievement for Pakistan in the world of snooker, showcasing the country's talent and potential in the sport.

More Stories From Sports