Pakistan's international long range shooter Mohsin Nawaz called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's international long range shooter Mohsin Nawaz called on Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah and Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan were also present on this occasion.

The promotion of long range shooting in Pakistan was discussed in detail during the meeting. Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta also gave a shield to Mohsin Nawaz on this occasion.

Ehsan Bhutta and Mohammad Tariq Qureshi expressed their best wishes for Mohsin's success in his next international long range shooting event.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab said Mohsin Nawaz is the pride of Pakistan. "Out of 7 international events, Mohsin Nawaz has won medals 5 times in South Africa and twice in America.

He has clinched 25 medals including six gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals in national championships and won 7 international medals including four gold, two silver and one bronze medals in international long range shooting competitions".

He said Mohsin has achieved great success through hard work and dedication, for which he deserved huge congratulations. "A long range shooting event will be organized in Punjab to bring out new shooting talent".

DG, SBP on this occasion said Mohsin Nawaz is a talented young man. "We will hold more long range shooting events to promote this game in Punjab".

Mohsin Nawaz expressed his gratitude to Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP for extending valuable encouragement. He said that he is preparing for his next international long range shooting event scheduled to be held in South Africa in March 2023.