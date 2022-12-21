UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's International Shooter Mohsin Calls On Secretary Sports Punjab And DG, SBP

Muhammad Rameez Published December 21, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Pakistan's international shooter Mohsin calls on Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP

Pakistan's international long range shooter Mohsin Nawaz called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan's international long range shooter Mohsin Nawaz called on Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah and Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan were also present on this occasion.

The promotion of long range shooting in Pakistan was discussed in detail during the meeting. Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta also gave a shield to Mohsin Nawaz on this occasion.

Ehsan Bhutta and Mohammad Tariq Qureshi expressed their best wishes for Mohsin's success in his next international long range shooting event.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab said Mohsin Nawaz is the pride of Pakistan. "Out of 7 international events, Mohsin Nawaz has won medals 5 times in South Africa and twice in America.

He has clinched 25 medals including six gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals in national championships and won 7 international medals including four gold, two silver and one bronze medals in international long range shooting competitions".

He said Mohsin has achieved great success through hard work and dedication, for which he deserved huge congratulations. "A long range shooting event will be organized in Punjab to bring out new shooting talent".

DG, SBP on this occasion said Mohsin Nawaz is a talented young man. "We will hold more long range shooting events to promote this game in Punjab".

Mohsin Nawaz expressed his gratitude to Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP for extending valuable encouragement. He said that he is preparing for his next international long range shooting event scheduled to be held in South Africa in March 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Young Man South Africa March Gold Silver Bronze Event Best

Recent Stories

Court returns two references against Zardari

Court returns two references against Zardari

5 minutes ago
 Lt Gen (retd) Qazi Muhammad Ikram elected Presiden ..

Lt Gen (retd) Qazi Muhammad Ikram elected President of Pakistan Golf Federation

5 minutes ago
 Russian Military Medics Achieve Lowest Ever Mortal ..

Russian Military Medics Achieve Lowest Ever Mortality Rate in Hospitals - Shoigu

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Received More Than $3Bln in Humanitarian A ..

Ukraine Received More Than $3Bln in Humanitarian Aid Since February 24 - Authori ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Naval Supply Sh ..

Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Naval Supply Ship Bases in Ports of Berdyansk ..

11 minutes ago
 Kiev Rejects Allegations of Involvement in Saakash ..

Kiev Rejects Allegations of Involvement in Saakashvili's Transfer to Georgia

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.