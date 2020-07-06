UrduPoint.com
Pakistan’s Itinerary Of England Tour Confirmed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:55 PM

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

Test series begins on 5 August at Old Trafford, Manchester; Southampton’s Ageas Bowl to stage final two Tests

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th July, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed an updated schedule of its men’s national cricket team’s tour of England, which will comprise three Tests and as many T20Is.

The opening Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from 5-9 August, which will be followed by back to back Tests at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from 13-17 August and 21-25 August.

The action will then return to Manchester as Old Trafford will be the venue for three T20Is, which will be played on 28 and 30 August, and 1 September.

The side has been in Worcestershire since 29 June for their 14-day quarantine period during which they are training, practicing and playing scenario/intra-side matches. On 13 July, the side will travel to Derbyshire before arriving in Manchester on 1 August.

The following is the training and match schedule, which is subject to any last-minute changes:

6-12 Jul – Practice, intra-squad matches and rest at New Road

13 Jul – Travel to Derbyshire

15-30 Jul – Practice, intra-squad matches and rest, The County Ground

1 Aug – Travel to Manchester

5-9 Aug – 1st Test, Old Trafford

10 Aug – Travel to Southampton

13-17 Aug – 2nd Test, Ageas Bowl

21-25 Aug – 3rd Test, Ageas Bowl

26 Aug – Travel to Manchester

28 Aug – 1st T20I, Old Trafford

30 Aug – 2nd T20I, Old Trafford

1 Sep – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford

2 Sep – Departure for Lahore

