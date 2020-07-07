UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Itinerary Of England Tour Confirmed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:25 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket board confirmed an updated schedule of its men’s national cricket team’s tour of England, which would comprise three Tests and as many T20Is, the reports said here on Tuesday.

The opening Test would be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from 5-9 August, which would be followed by back to back Tests at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from 13-17 August and 21-25 August.

The action would then return to Manchester as Old Trafford would be the venue for three T20Is, which would be played on 28 and 30 August, and 1 September.

The side has been in Worcestershire since 29 June for their 14-day quarantine period during which they are training, practicing and playing scenario/intra-side matches. On 13 July, the side would travel to Derbyshire before arriving in Manchester on 1 August.

The following was the training and match schedule, which was subject to any last-minute changes:

6-12 Jul – Practice, intra-squad matches and rest at New Road

13 Jul – Travel to Derbyshire

15-30 Jul – Practice, intra-squad matches and rest, The County Ground

1 Aug – Travel to Manchester

5-9 Aug – 1st Test, Old Trafford

10 Aug – Travel to Southampton

13-17 Aug – 2nd Test, Ageas Bowl

21-25 Aug – 3rd Test, Ageas Bowl

26 Aug – Travel to Manchester

28 Aug – 1st T20I, Old Trafford

30 Aug – 2nd T20I, Old Trafford

1 Sep – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford

2 Sep – Departure for Lahore

