UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Javeria To Lead Women's Global Development Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:29 PM

Pakistan's Javeria to lead Women's Global Development Squad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday named Pakistan's ace batter Javeria Khan to lead the multi-nation Women's Global Development Squad (WGDS) that will play six Twenty-20 matches on a tour of England

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday named Pakistan's ace batter Javeria Khan to lead the multi-nation Women's Global Development Squad (WGDS) that will play six Twenty-20 matches on a tour of England.

The tour also includes two each against ECB Super League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars, said a press release issued here.

The WGDS tour of England is being organised in association with the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB). The two previous WGDS programmes were held in Australia (November 2018) and England (July 2018).

Scotland boasts the most number of players with leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood, medium-pace bowler Hannah Rainey and batter Becky Glen picked in the squad. Bangladesh (fast bowling all-rounder Jahanara Alam and top-order batter Fargana Hoque) and Papua New Guinea (wicketkeeper Brenda Tau and all-rounder Ravini Oa) have two players each in the team while Germany's left-handed all-rounder Christina Gough, Ireland's leg-spinner Celeste Raack, Dutch top-order bat Denise van Deventer and USA batter Sugetha Chandhrasekar complete the line-up.

These promising players, who have all turned out for their national teams, will get to play the likes of New Zealand star batter Suzie Bates and West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor of Southern Vipers while Surrey stars boast a line-up including the South Africa trio of Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee.

Javeria said it was an honour to lead the squad. "This new and exciting opportunity will pave way for a lot of learning which will help me further improve my game.""I aim to pass on my experience to the members of my squad while at the same time I would look at improving my own game in terms of both the mental side and skillset," she said.

The WGDS squad includes Javeria Khan (Pakistan, captain), Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque (both Bangladesh), Christina Gough (Germany), Celeste Raack (Ireland), Denise van Deventer (Netherlands), Brenda Tau, Ravini Oa (both PNG), Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Becky Glen (all Scotland), Sugetha Kalyanaraman Chandhrasekar (USA). Coach: Michael Ndiko (Uganda); Mentor coach: Laura Macleod (England).

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Cricket ICC Australia Bangladesh Germany Same Van Lead Wales Ireland Papua New Guinea South Africa Netherlands New Zealand Uganda July November Women 2018 National University All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

People voted out corrupt elements on July 25: Usma ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan will send its first person to space in 20 ..

5 minutes ago

FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening extorti ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Elections Not Compliant With Int'l Democ ..

5 minutes ago

PM Johnson to host new cabinet to chart Brexit cou ..

52 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) provides fee c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.