ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday named Pakistan's ace batter Javeria Khan to lead the multi-nation Women's Global Development Squad (WGDS) that will play six Twenty-20 matches on a tour of England.

The tour also includes two each against ECB Super League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars, said a press release issued here.

The WGDS tour of England is being organised in association with the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB). The two previous WGDS programmes were held in Australia (November 2018) and England (July 2018).

Scotland boasts the most number of players with leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood, medium-pace bowler Hannah Rainey and batter Becky Glen picked in the squad. Bangladesh (fast bowling all-rounder Jahanara Alam and top-order batter Fargana Hoque) and Papua New Guinea (wicketkeeper Brenda Tau and all-rounder Ravini Oa) have two players each in the team while Germany's left-handed all-rounder Christina Gough, Ireland's leg-spinner Celeste Raack, Dutch top-order bat Denise van Deventer and USA batter Sugetha Chandhrasekar complete the line-up.

These promising players, who have all turned out for their national teams, will get to play the likes of New Zealand star batter Suzie Bates and West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor of Southern Vipers while Surrey stars boast a line-up including the South Africa trio of Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee.

Javeria said it was an honour to lead the squad. "This new and exciting opportunity will pave way for a lot of learning which will help me further improve my game.""I aim to pass on my experience to the members of my squad while at the same time I would look at improving my own game in terms of both the mental side and skillset," she said.

The WGDS squad includes Javeria Khan (Pakistan, captain), Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque (both Bangladesh), Christina Gough (Germany), Celeste Raack (Ireland), Denise van Deventer (Netherlands), Brenda Tau, Ravini Oa (both PNG), Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Becky Glen (all Scotland), Sugetha Kalyanaraman Chandhrasekar (USA). Coach: Michael Ndiko (Uganda); Mentor coach: Laura Macleod (England).