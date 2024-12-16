Pakistan's Key ODI Series Against South Africa Begins Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:09 PM
Second and third fixture of series will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town and The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 17 and 19 December, respectively
PAARL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) Pakistan and South Africa are ready to lock horns in a key three-match ODI series beginning from tomorrow at the Boland Park in Paarl at 5pm PKT.
The second and third fixture of the series will be played at Newlands cricket Ground, Cape Town and The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 17 and 19 December, respectively.
South Africa had won the T20I series 2-0 after the third T20I was washed out on 14 December. The ODI series holds a lot of significance for both the teams as they look to fine tune their preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in February and March 2025 in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s squad has been bolstered with the return of pacer Naseem Shah, opening batter Abdullah Shafique and top-order batter Kamran Ghulam while wrist-spinner Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan have received their maiden ODI call-ups. This will be Mohammad Rizwan’s third ODI series as skipper of the side as he has started his stint with back to back ODI series wins over Australia and Zimbabwe.
In their last bilateral face-off in the 50-over format, Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1 in South Africa in April 2021.
Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s ODI captain:
“This is a vital ODI series in terms of our preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy and with Allah’s help we will look to emulate our performances from the ODI series against Australia.
“We couldn’t get the ideal results in the T20I series but I am really happy with some of the performances put in by our players in these conditions especially Saim’s batting was brilliant in both games.
Our batting, pace and spin stocks are decent enough to challenge South Africa and win the series with the help of almighty.
“I see a lot of potential in our ODI squad with players young and experienced both willing to put the best step forward, which makes us an exciting prospect as a one-day side not just going into this series but also in the home tri-nation series and the blockbuster white-ball mega event at home.”
Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)
South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs
Schedule of matches:
17 Dec – 1st ODI vs South Africa at Boland Bank Park, Paarl (5pm PKT)
19 Dec – 2nd ODI vs South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town (5pm PKT)
22 Dec – 3rd ODI vs South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (5pm PKT)
26 Dec – 1st Test vs South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion (1pm PKT)
3 Jan – 2nd Test vs South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town (1pm PKT)
Recent Stories
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
More Stories From Sports
-
QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab register wins in hockey matches30 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow1 minute ago
-
Shehar Bano, daughter of security guard of Lodhran, makes international cricket debut30 minutes ago
-
Nepal beat Pakistan by six wickets in ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup1 hour ago
-
QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Balochistan excel in men’s volleyball2 hours ago
-
Punjab leads medals tally as Quaid-e-Azam Games enter day 33 hours ago
-
Ace spinner Rashid Khan back for Afghanistan Tests in Zimbabwe5 hours ago
-
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB5 hours ago
-
Williamson scores big as NZ set 658 for England to win third Test6 hours ago
-
QA Inter-Provincial Games: KPK, Punjab advance to finals in squash events20 hours ago
-
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors delight Sunday crowd with wins20 hours ago
-
India defeat Pakistan by nine wickets in ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup24 hours ago