Pakistan’s Likely Playing XI For 2nd Test Match Against South Africa

Wed 03rd February 2021

Pakistan’s likely playing XI for 2nd Test match against South Africa

Pakistan will go up to fifth position in the world ranking if it wins the Test series against South Africa but the 6th position is confirmed in case of defeat.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) Pakistan has not announced any change so far in playing XI for second Test match against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

The second Test will be played in Rawalpindi on February 4.

Pakistan won the first Test match against South Africa by seven wickets.

Fawad Alam, middle-order batsman, scored century in the first innings, and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took five wickets for 35 on Test debut in Karachi.

Pakistan will rise to two places up to fifth in the world rankings if it wins this Test series against South Africa. South Africa will go down to sixth position in the world ranking if they could not win this match. However, sixth position is confirmed for Pakistan even if Pakistan fails to win.

The expected playing XI:

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

