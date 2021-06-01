UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad Earns Olympic Spot In Badminton

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad earns Olympic spot in badminton

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Mahoor Shahzad has made history as she has become the first ever badminton player from Pakistan to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) said on Tuesday.

"This is indeed a result of her endless efforts and hard work that she has been selected to participate in the prestigious event," President of PBF Nisar Ahmed Shahwani and Secretary General PBF Wajid Ali Chaudhry said in a joint statement.

With the support of PBF, she was selected in the Asian Olympics programme of Badminton Asia that helped her improve her world ranking, enabling her to earn a spot in the event, they said.

"We wish her best of luck and especially thank to Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary General POA for their endless support," they added.

