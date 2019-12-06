Pakistan's Mehboob Ali and Najma Parveen displayed top performances by bagging gold medals in the athletics competitions of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) at Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Mehboob Ali and Najma Parveen displayed top performances by bagging gold medals in the athletics competitions of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) at Nepal.

According to information received here, Mehboob bagged a gold medal in 400m hurdles men (50.71 sec) while Najma took a gold medal in 400m hurdles women (1:00.35 sec).

In 4x100m Relay Men, Pakistan team comprising Samiullah, Muhammad Shahbaz, Uzair Rehman and Muhammad Naeem won a bronze medal.

In 4x100m Relay Women, Pakistan team including Sahib-e-Asra, Najma Parveen, Aneela Gulzar and Esha Imran also took a bronze medal.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fehmida Mirza and President of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi have congratulated the medal winners.