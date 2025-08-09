Pakistan’s mixed fortunes on day 2 of World Games Chengdu 2025

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s squash campaign at the World Games 2025 saw contrasting results on day two, with Noor Zaman bowing out in a thrilling five-game battle, while Nasir Iqbal kept hopes alive in the Plate Event.

Noor Zaman, put up a fierce fight against World No. 21 Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia but narrowly lost 2-3 in a gripping encounter.

After a stunning 11-2 first-game win, Zaman struggled to maintain momentum as Rodriguez fought back to take the next two games. Noor showed tremendous resilience in the fourth, clinching it 13-11, but the experienced Colombian sealed the decider 11-6.

"Noor played with heart, but Rodriguez’s experience made the difference in crucial moments," said national coach Fahim Gul. "This is a learning curve for him and he’ll come back stronger."

Meanwhile, Nasir Iqbal bounced back strongly in the Plate Event, defeating Austria’s Daniel Lutz in straight games (11-7, 11-4, 11-8).

The victory keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive in the secondary competition.

"Nasir played smart squash today, controlling the match from the start," Fahim said.

"He’s determined to make the most of this opportunity," he added.