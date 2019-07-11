UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Mudassir, Ali Haider Advance To Last 32 Round Of IBSF U-21 Junior World C'ship

Pakistan's Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir and Ali Haider and made it to the last 32 round of the IBSF Under 21 Junior World Snooker Championship 2019 by winning their respective fixtures on Thursday in Qingdao, China

According to information received here, Mudassir defeated New Zealand's Marcus Moat 3-0 in a one-sided affair, winning the match with the game score of 71-27(52), 72-24 and 73-25.

Ali Haider overwhelmed Langyi Ryan Li of Hong Kong 3-1 with the game score of 45-69(54), 72-20, 89-7(61) and 67-32.

Mudassir also won his fixture against Seif Noureldeen of Egypt 3-2 after a thrilling contest with the game score of 90-26(62), 67-32, 12-54, 42-85 and 74-49.

In the last 32 round, Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir will take on Deng Haohui of China, while Ali Hiader will face Narongdat Takantong of Thailand on Friday.

