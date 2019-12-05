UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Muhammad Naeem Claims Gold Medal In 110m Hurdles At South Asian Games (SAG)

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:25 PM

Pakistan's Muhammad Naeem displayed a stunning performance in athletics competitions of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal to claim gold medal in 110m hurdles race on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Muhammad Naeem displayed a stunning performance in athletics competitions of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal to claim gold medal in 110m hurdles race on Thursday.

According to information made available here by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), female athlete Sahib e Asra also showed impressive performance to win bronze medal in 400m race.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza and President of AFP Gen (r) Muhammad Akram Sahi have congratulated the medal winners.

