ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Pakistan's Mustafa Alam has set a Guinness World Record of memorizing and accurately recalling 342

randomized binary numbers in one minute.

Mustafa Alam was a student of Futuristic Learning and was trained by Sania Alam.

"Mustafa Alam, who memorized and accurately recalled, 342 randomized binary numbers in one minute, in Karachi," she told APP.

This record-breaking achievement surpasses the previous record of 270 binary numbers set in 2015 by a participant from India.

This recent triumph marks the sixth Guinness World Record achieved by

students of Futuristic Learning under the mentorship of coach Sania.

The institute was renowned for its excellence in memory training, having

previously set world records in various memory disciplines: Emma Alam - Most random words memorized in 15 minutes (410 words), Most Names and faces memorized in 15 minutes (218 names and faces); Syeda Kisa Zehra - Most historical dates recalled in five minutes (241 dates); Syed Nabeel Hasan Rizvi - Most three-digit flash numbers memorized (40 sets = 120 numbers), The longest number sequence memorized in four seconds (30 Digits).

Sania said Mustafa's achievement in memorizing 342 binary numbers, which were just 0s and 1s, in one minute was a remarkable display of mental speed and focus.

"This means he was identifying and memorizing over five numbers every

second."

She said Mustafa used to memory train with her to aid his studies, but

it quickly evolved into a deep interest in showcasing the potential of

memory training and proving that it can be developed at any age.

Mustafa said,

"Memory is not a passive attribute; rather, it is an active skill that can be cultivated like any other skill".

Coach Sania also has her own list of high achievements. She was the 'Brain

of the Year' for 2023/2024, awarded by the UK Brain Trust, and has

received the Youth Excellence Award from the Prime Minister of Pakistan,

and a Lifetime Achievement Award from US President Joe Biden.