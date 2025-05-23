Pakistan's Naila Kiani Scales Kanchenjunga, Nears Elite Eight-thousander Club
Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani has reached the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586m), becoming the first Pakistani woman to scale 12 of the world’s 14 highest peaks over 8,000 metres, her team said on Friday.
Kiani, who began her final ascent evening, braved harsh conditions including sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall to complete the climb overnight. Her success brings her closer to joining an elite group of fewer than 20 women globally to have climbed all 14 “eight-thousanders.”
“This summit is not just a personal milestone,” Kiani said in a statement during her descent. “It’s a message to every girl and woman in Pakistan and beyond: you are stronger than you think.”
The expedition was supported by the BARD Foundation, an initiative of Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood aimed at supporting Pakistani talent. “What Naila has achieved is historic,” said Abdul Razak Dawood. “Her drive and purpose reflect the values we aim to champion.”
An aerospace engineer, banker, competitive boxer, mother of two, and AI startup co-founder, Kiani has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most prominent sportswomen.
She previously received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian honour, and has also led high-altitude environmental cleanups and humanitarian missions.
Her efforts have drawn congratulations from across the mountaineering community. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Naila Kiani on this historic feat,” said Major General Irfan Arshad, Patron of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) and Abu Zafar Sadiq, the club’s president. “She is a beacon of inspiration for all Pakistanis, especially women in sports.”
“This is far more than just a climb. It’s a monumental milestone for Pakistan and a moment of immense national pride,” said Karrar Haidri, Secretary of the ACP.
“We salute her unmatched courage and perseverance.”
Kiani’s accomplishment adds momentum to her quest to become the first Pakistani to summit all 14 of the world's tallest mountains. Her 12 summited peaks to date are:
Everest, K2, Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, Annapurna, Lhotse, Manaslu, Makalu, Cho Oyu, and now Kanchenjunga. Only two peaks - Shishapangma and Dhaulagiri remain.
