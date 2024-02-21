Open Menu

Pakistan's Naseem, Awais Win Matches In Asian Men Snooker

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men Snooker

Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Awais Ullah Munir win matches in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Awais Ullah Munir win matches in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.

In the Pre Quarter Matches, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) beat Chau Hon Man (Hong Kong) 4-3 (124-11, 35-57, 18-64, 60-49, 100-0(86), 4-86, 95-04) while Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) beat Pankaj Advani (India) 4-2 (07-64, 87-06(60), 64-51, 04-74, 128-04(112), 58-46).

In matches played on Tuesday, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) beat Farid Barati (Afg) 4-1 (71-44), 69-30, 35-55, 75-07(55), 74-23(54) while Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) bt Khaled Alastai (Palestine) 4-1 (67-06, 75-08, 54-61(61), 67-25(67), 72-0).

The quarterfinals and semifinals would be played on Thursday while the final on Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Snooker Palestine Qatar Hong Kong Man Doha Asia

Recent Stories

FESCO striving hard to facilitate its consumers, e ..

FESCO striving hard to facilitate its consumers, employees: Malik Tahsin Awan

3 minutes ago
 Officers of 39th MCMC meet Commissioner Hazara

Officers of 39th MCMC meet Commissioner Hazara

3 minutes ago
 PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for pres ..

PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for president

4 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss steps for success of “Food Secur ..

Meeting discuss steps for success of “Food Security and Livelihood Program” ..

4 minutes ago
 Kuwaiti Ambassador calls on CM Naqvi

Kuwaiti Ambassador calls on CM Naqvi

4 minutes ago
 Registration for religious teacher, clerks and sol ..

Registration for religious teacher, clerks and soldier in Pakistan Army would co ..

4 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi calls for a peaceful and prosperous ..

Mayor Karachi calls for a peaceful and prosperous city

4 minutes ago
 Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zal ..

Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi

30 minutes ago
 Two LESCO employees dismissed

Two LESCO employees dismissed

28 minutes ago
 Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for ..

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders

30 minutes ago
 New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate ..

New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro

28 minutes ago
 Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Ch ..

Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Mini ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports