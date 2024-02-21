Pakistan's Naseem, Awais Win Matches In Asian Men Snooker
Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2024 | 08:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Awais Ullah Munir win matches in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2024 at Doha, Qatar.
In the Pre Quarter Matches, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) beat Chau Hon Man (Hong Kong) 4-3 (124-11, 35-57, 18-64, 60-49, 100-0(86), 4-86, 95-04) while Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) beat Pankaj Advani (India) 4-2 (07-64, 87-06(60), 64-51, 04-74, 128-04(112), 58-46).
In matches played on Tuesday, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pak) beat Farid Barati (Afg) 4-1 (71-44), 69-30, 35-55, 75-07(55), 74-23(54) while Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) bt Khaled Alastai (Palestine) 4-1 (67-06, 75-08, 54-61(61), 67-25(67), 72-0).
The quarterfinals and semifinals would be played on Thursday while the final on Friday.
