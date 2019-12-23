UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Naseem Shah Rewrites Record Books

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:04 PM

Pakistan's Naseem Shah rewrites record books

Pakistan's fast bowler Naseem Shah on Monday became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in an innings of a Test

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Pakistan's fast bowler Naseem Shah on Monday became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in an innings of a Test.Shah, aged 16 year and 311 days, surpassed his countryman Mohammad Amir to become the youngest ever fast bowler.Amir had claimed a fiver against Australia at the age of 17 years 257 days in 2009 at the Melbourne cricket Ground.Shah picked up the wickets of Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embduldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to finish with 5/31 in 12.

5 overs.The young fast bowler, however, missed by few days to become the overall youngest ever bowler with any style of bowling to claim a five wickets in an innings of a Test.Pakistan's spinner Naseem-ul-Ghani keeps that title who took five wickets in an innings against West Indies in 1957/58 at the age of 16 years and 308 days.Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the second and final Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka, set a target of 476 runs, was bowled out for 212 in their second innings.

