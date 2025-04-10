Pakistan’s rising squash star, Noor Zaman, secured a historic victory at the inaugural WSF World Under-23 Squash Championships on Thursday, defeating Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey in a thrilling final at Karachi's DHA Creek Club

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s rising squash star, Noor Zaman, secured a historic victory at the inaugural WSF World Under-23 Squash Championships on Thursday, defeating Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey in a thrilling final at Karachi's DHA Creek Club.

After trailing 2-0 early in the match, Zaman staged a remarkable comeback, dominating the next three sets to clinch the title 3-2. His road to the final saw him overcome Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran in the semi-finals, where he advanced after his opponent retired while Zaman was two games up.

This victory marks a significant moment for Pakistan squash, signaling a strong revival on the world stage.

In addition to Zaman’s success, Pakistan also excelled in the Plate Event of the Under-23 Championships. Muhammad Ammad won the gold medal in the men's category by defeating Canada's Karim Michael, while Amna Fayyaz earned a silver medal in the women’s category after a hard-fought match against Yeheni Kuruppu of Sri Lanka.

With these victories, Pakistan not only celebrated individual triumphs but also secured its place as the World Champion at the 2025 Under-23 World Squash Championships by defeating Egypt — a historic moment hailed as a major comeback for the nation's squash legacy.