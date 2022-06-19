UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Noor Zaman Seals Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published June 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan's Noor Zaman seals Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A magnificent display by Pakistan's Noor Zaman saw him outclass Malaysia's Joachim Chuah in the final and secure the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2022 title at Pattaya, Thailand on Sunday.

According to information received here, the 18-year-old Noor controlled the tempo of the highly competitive first game, taking it 11-9.

However, his opponent made a comeback to sneak the second game 12-10.

But Noor switched his plan, unleashing attacks to take the next two games 11-5 and 11-9 and seal the title for Pakistan after four years. After the win, Noor took to his Twitter handle and thanked Allah Almighty for his success.

Pakistan also fielded 12 other players - seven boys and five girls in various categories of the event but they could not make it to the final stages.

