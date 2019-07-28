ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Owais Rasheed would feature in the South Africa Open, scheduled to be staged at the all-glass squash court at the V&A Waterfront from August 5 to 10.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Secretary, Group Captain Tahir Sultan lauded Owais for participating in the mega event but said he needs to work hard on the game. "Owais Rasheed hails from Karachi and is coached by his father. I wish him all the best for the tournament," he told APP.

To a question, he said it is player's own desire to participate in any tournament he wishes. By participating in international tournaments, players get exposure improving their skills and game, he said.

The SA Open will feature both a men's and women's division consisting of 22 and 13 of the top international athletes, respectively. They will all be competing for the respective $12 000 and $6 000 prize purse in the PSA Challenger 10 and PSA Challenger 5 events.

As an added bonus, the winners will also automatically earn a place into the PSA World Championships which will be hosted in Egypt and Qatar for the women and men, respectively, the most prestigious event on the Calendar.

Of the 35 players set to descend upon Cape Town, only 14 are South African, with the remaining 21 athletes coming from Africa (Egypt, Zambia, Zimbabwe), Asia (Pakistan), Europe (Czech Republic, France, Spain, Switzerland) while Mexico and Brazil represent the Americas. The semifinals would be held on August 9 while finals on August 10.

SA Open men's entry list comprise Owais Rasheed (PAK), Lucas Serme (FRA), Youssef Ibrahim (EGY), Ahmed Hosny (EGY), Tristan Eysele (RSA), Omar Elkattan (EGY), Blessing Muhwati (ZIM), Ahmed Hassan (ZIM), Khaled Labib (EGY), Ruan Andr? Olivier (RSA), Wayne Sithole (RSA), Christo Potgieter (RSA), Abdallah Elmasry (EGY), Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek (EGY), Javier Martin (ESP), Makho Ntuli (RSA), Kelvin Ndhlovu (ZAM), Jacques Duminy (RSA), Robert Howarth (RSA), Faisal Hassan (ZIM), Tayne Turnock (ZIM) and Gary Wheadon (RSA).

SA Open - women's entry list includes Salma Youssef (EGY), Anna Serme (CZE), Menna Hamed (EGY), Cindy Merlo (SUI), Milnay Louw (RSA), Marie Stephan (FRA), Farah Momen - (EGY), Alexa Pienaar (RSA), Siyoli Waters Bongi (RSA), Jordyn Campbell (RSA), Thaisa Serafini (BRA), Makgosi Peloakgosi (RSA) and Bongi Seroto (RSA).

