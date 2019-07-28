UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Owais To Go In SA Open

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan's Owais to go in SA Open

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Owais Rasheed would feature in the South Africa Open, scheduled to be staged at the all-glass squash court at the V&A Waterfront from August 5 to 10.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Secretary, Group Captain Tahir Sultan lauded Owais for participating in the mega event but said he needs to work hard on the game. "Owais Rasheed hails from Karachi and is coached by his father. I wish him all the best for the tournament," he told APP.

To a question, he said it is player's own desire to participate in any tournament he wishes. By participating in international tournaments, players get exposure improving their skills and game, he said.

The SA Open will feature both a men's and women's division consisting of 22 and 13 of the top international athletes, respectively. They will all be competing for the respective $12 000 and $6 000 prize purse in the PSA Challenger 10 and PSA Challenger 5 events.

As an added bonus, the winners will also automatically earn a place into the PSA World Championships which will be hosted in Egypt and Qatar for the women and men, respectively, the most prestigious event on the Calendar.

Of the 35 players set to descend upon Cape Town, only 14 are South African, with the remaining 21 athletes coming from Africa (Egypt, Zambia, Zimbabwe), Asia (Pakistan), Europe (Czech Republic, France, Spain, Switzerland) while Mexico and Brazil represent the Americas. The semifinals would be held on August 9 while finals on August 10.

SA Open men's entry list comprise Owais Rasheed (PAK), Lucas Serme (FRA), Youssef Ibrahim (EGY), Ahmed Hosny (EGY), Tristan Eysele (RSA), Omar Elkattan (EGY), Blessing Muhwati (ZIM), Ahmed Hassan (ZIM), Khaled Labib (EGY), Ruan Andr? Olivier (RSA), Wayne Sithole (RSA), Christo Potgieter (RSA), Abdallah Elmasry (EGY), Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek (EGY), Javier Martin (ESP), Makho Ntuli (RSA), Kelvin Ndhlovu (ZAM), Jacques Duminy (RSA), Robert Howarth (RSA), Faisal Hassan (ZIM), Tayne Turnock (ZIM) and Gary Wheadon (RSA).

SA Open - women's entry list includes Salma Youssef (EGY), Anna Serme (CZE), Menna Hamed (EGY), Cindy Merlo (SUI), Milnay Louw (RSA), Marie Stephan (FRA), Farah Momen - (EGY), Alexa Pienaar (RSA), Siyoli Waters Bongi (RSA), Jordyn Campbell (RSA), Thaisa Serafini (BRA), Makgosi Peloakgosi (RSA) and Bongi Seroto (RSA).

/778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Africa Squash World Europe Egypt France Qatar Farah Cape Town Gary Spain Brazil Czech Republic South Africa Zimbabwe Zambia Switzerland Mexico August Women Event All From Best Top Asia Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

6 minutes ago

Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in U ..

19 minutes ago

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

35 minutes ago

Celebs pour in support for Mahira Khan following F ..

1 hour ago

Journalist Irfan Siddiqui’s bail approved

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq welcomes Ivanka Trump's offer to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.