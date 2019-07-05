UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Performance In World Cup Is Not Bad At All: Moin Khan

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:24 AM

Pakistan's performance in World Cup is not bad at all: Moin Khan

Pakistan former captain Moin Khan believes the 1992 champions did not have a disastrous World Cup campaign despite standing on the verge of ouster

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan former captain Moin Khan believes the 1992 champions did not have a disastrous World Cup campaign despite standing on the verge of ouster.

"Look if we win against Bangladesh we would end the World Cup with five wins out of nine with one match abandoned which is not a bad performance by my standards. So, whatever the PCB does it needs to think very carefully because just changing faces or positions will not help," Moin said while talking to private sports channel.

Citing the example of reigning champions Australia and their impressive turnaround, former Test batsman Basit Ali said professionalism and accountability is the need of the hour for Pakistan cricket.

"Australia till recently were being badly bruised and beaten at home by India and see how they staged a comeback and are now top of the World Cup points table. We need that sort of professionalism, planning, and accountability of players and coaches in our system," Ali said.

