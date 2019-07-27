UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Players Excel In Int'l Taekwondo Championship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:37 PM

Pakistan's players excel in Int'l Taekwondo Championship

Pakistani players won one silver and two bronze medals in the "seventh Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship" which is being played at Amman - Jordan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistani players won one silver and two bronze medals in the "seventh Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship" which is being played at Amman - Jordan.

Pakistan's players Naqsh Hamdani won silver medal in 53 kilograms category while Haroon Khan got Bronze medal in 58 kilograms category and Jibran Mehmood bagged Bronze medal in 68 kilograms category, against their opponents, said a statement issued by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation here on Saturday.

It may be noted here that the seven-member Pakistan squad reached is representing in the Asian Junior Taekwondo Championship being played in Amman - Jordan from July 21.

Pakistan's players are also featuring in the seventh Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship.

It may be noted here that Iran, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Korea and Jordan are the top Asian sides in Taekwondo participating in the championship.

Meanwhile, President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hasan has congratulated PTF president Col (Retd) Wasim Ahmed Janjua as well as players and officials of Pakistan's squad on excellent performance Pakistan in the Championship.

He said that the players who won titles for the country are our heroes and expressed hope that they will make the whole nation proud in the other international sports events in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Iran Amman South Korea Saudi Arabia Morocco May July Silver Olympics Bronze From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

33 seconds ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

34 seconds ago

A 50-year-old man died due to electrocution in Que ..

31 minutes ago

Cross-border firing incident highly condemnable; e ..

33 minutes ago

Outrage as Trump brands mostly-black Baltimore 'in ..

33 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Hormuz Strait Tensions Will Not Affec ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.