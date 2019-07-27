Pakistani players won one silver and two bronze medals in the "seventh Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship" which is being played at Amman - Jordan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistani players won one silver and two bronze medals in the "seventh Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship" which is being played at Amman - Jordan.

Pakistan's players Naqsh Hamdani won silver medal in 53 kilograms category while Haroon Khan got Bronze medal in 58 kilograms category and Jibran Mehmood bagged Bronze medal in 68 kilograms category, against their opponents, said a statement issued by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation here on Saturday.

It may be noted here that the seven-member Pakistan squad reached is representing in the Asian Junior Taekwondo Championship being played in Amman - Jordan from July 21.

Pakistan's players are also featuring in the seventh Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship.

It may be noted here that Iran, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Korea and Jordan are the top Asian sides in Taekwondo participating in the championship.

Meanwhile, President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hasan has congratulated PTF president Col (Retd) Wasim Ahmed Janjua as well as players and officials of Pakistan's squad on excellent performance Pakistan in the Championship.

He said that the players who won titles for the country are our heroes and expressed hope that they will make the whole nation proud in the other international sports events in future.