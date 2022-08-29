UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Preparations For Women's Asia Cup To Begin From Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published August 29, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Twenty-five cricketers will feature in a four-day training camp in Lahore from tomorrow, Tuesday as the national women's side begins preparations for the ACC Women's Asia Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Twenty-five cricketers will feature in a four-day training camp in Lahore from tomorrow, Tuesday as the national women's side begins preparations for the ACC Women's Asia Cup.

These 25 players include Shawal Zulfiqar and Aroob Shah who put outstanding performances in the recently concluded Women U19 T20 Tournament. Shawal led her side, Central Punjab, to the title and was the leading run-getter in the tournament, while Aroob, who has already featured for Pakistan in international cricket, led Sindh to the final and was the joint highest wicket-taker with nine scalps.

This is the first phase of the two-phased training camp and the second phase will run from 18 to 28 September at Lahore Country Club, Murdike in which the players selected for the Asia Cup will feature.

The players will undergo skills session on Tuesday at the National High Performance Centre and play T20 practice matches on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the LCCA ground.

On the basis of their performances in these three practice matches, national women's selector, Asmavia Iqbal, will finalise the side for the Asia Cup, the schedule and venue for which will be confirmed by the event organisers.

Fast bowler Fatima Sana, who is featuring in the Women's CPL, has been provided exemption, while Tuba Hasan will join the camp on 31 August.

The invited players will report at the team hotel on 29 August.

Players invited for the camp: Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hasan, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar Schedule: 30 August � Skills session at NHPC 31 AugustT20 match at LCCA ground1 SeptemberT20 match at LCCA ground2 SeptemberT20 match at LCCA ground.

