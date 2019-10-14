ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Rabia Shahzad put up another impressive show as she claimed gold medal in Hampshire Weightlifting Championship by finishing at the top in 49kg weight category, according to information received here on Monday.

The competition was being judged on the basis of Sinclair points, which calculates the athlete's weight with the total weight they lift during the competition.

According to details, just a day after earning bronze medal in Welsh Open Championship in Cardiff, the 21-year-old travelled to Basingstoke to participate in Hampshire Weightlifting Championship where she outshone eight other weightlifters in her category with 144.

8 Sinclair points.

She also won the silver in the Singapore Open Weightlifting Championship, early this year. Besides she bagged gold medal in the Ralph Cashman Open Weightlifting Championship in 2018.

Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) had expressed the pleasure at Rabia's performance and expressed the hope that it would augur well for the development of women weightlifting in Pakistan. "It is a remarkable achievement. She has shown to the world that how much potential Pakistan women have in weightlifting," secretary PWF Amjid Amin Butt told APP.