Pakistan's Rayyan Wins 16th Redtone Int'l Junior Squash C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Rayyan Zaman has made the nation proud by winning the 16th Redtone International Junior Squash Championship 2024 in the Under-9 category.

According to information received here on Sunday, Rayyan, the grandson of former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman and son of former champion Mansoor Zaman, defeated Malaysia's Sai Nideesh 3-0 in the final, with a score of 11/7, 11/5, and 11/7.

Rayyan's win is also a reflection of the hard work and dedication of his coaches, trainers, and family members who have supported him throughout his journey.

The 16th Redtone International Junior Squash Championship 2024 was a highly competitive tournament that brought together some of the best young squash players from around the world.

Rayyan's victory in the Under-9 category is a significant achievement, and it highlights his potential to become a top-ranked squash player in the future.

