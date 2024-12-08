Pakistan's Rayyan Wins 16th Redtone Int'l Junior Squash C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 08, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Rayyan Zaman has made the nation proud by winning the 16th Redtone International Junior Squash Championship 2024 in the Under-9 category.
According to information received here on Sunday, Rayyan, the grandson of former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman and son of former champion Mansoor Zaman, defeated Malaysia's Sai Nideesh 3-0 in the final, with a score of 11/7, 11/5, and 11/7.
Rayyan's win is also a reflection of the hard work and dedication of his coaches, trainers, and family members who have supported him throughout his journey.
The 16th Redtone International Junior Squash Championship 2024 was a highly competitive tournament that brought together some of the best young squash players from around the world.
Rayyan's victory in the Under-9 category is a significant achievement, and it highlights his potential to become a top-ranked squash player in the future.
