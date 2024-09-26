Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jason Gillespie says they must acknowledge that Sarfraz Ahmed is not getting younger, and its time to explore opportunities for other players

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2024) Jason Gillespie, the coach of Pakistan's red-ball cricket team, indicated that the squad might see some alterations as they prepare for upcoming competitions.

“Sarfraz has been an outstanding leader for the team. However, we must acknowledge that he is not getting any younger, and it’s time to explore opportunities for other players," Gillespie remarked during his commentary for ongoing Champions One-Day Cup.

The head coach stressed the importance of introducing new talent to refresh the team, particularly in light of aging players like Sarfaraz Ahmed.

After a recent defeat to Bangladesh, Gillespie defended his squad, saying that a single poor series does not reflect a player's overall capabilities. He emphasized the need for consistency and fitness, suggesting that adjustments may be necessary if performance levels do not rise.

“We don’t want to rush into decisions based on one series. All these players have talent; their abilities don’t vanish overnight. A couple of disappointing outings shouldn't define their potential,” he said.

Gillespie said that the squad for the upcoming series against England would not see major changes from the one that faced Bangladesh, and that fitness issues are under control.

He also mentioned discussions with Gary Kirsten regarding player workload management to balance the demands of multi-format cricket.

Gillespie highlighted the importance of a cohesive squad mindset rather than relying solely on a fixed starting eleven.

With a busy schedule approaching, including the England series, Gillespie mentioned that certain players have been given rest to help manage their workload. He expressed enthusiasm for the rise of young talent, particularly among spin bowlers, and underscored the need to provide them with international experience.

He further remarked, “We would offer young players the chance to gain experience on foreign tours alongside Shaheen. The players have shared many positive insights during the training camp.”

Gillespie shared a personal note regarding star bowler Shaheen Afridi, expressing hope that Shaheen prioritizes family time. “I wished for Shaheen to consider skipping the first Test to spend time with his family, as I believe family should always come first,” he concluded.

Gillespie also commended Shan Masood's leadership, acknowledging the challenges he has faced as captain but expressing confidence in his abilities. He noted that his vision for Pakistan cricket aligns with Masood's.

“Shan encountered difficulties at the start of his captaincy, but I have been impressed by his leadership. Our visions for the future of Pakistan cricket are aligned,” he stated.