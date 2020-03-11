Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting on Tuesday said that Pakistan was safe for cricket and he did not have any apprehensions on coming here to play in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) V 2020

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting on Tuesday said that Pakistan was safe for cricket and he did not have any apprehensions on coming here to play in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) V 2020.

Talking to the media during Quetta Gladiators' practice session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here, he said, "Security was not my concern as I had seen the security measures during the World Eleven tour in September 2017".

Ben Cutting said he has relished his stay in Pakistan and seen many parts which he had not seen before. "I had visited Pakistan with the World Eleven for only four days then but HBL PSL V is a long tour", he responded.

About Australian team touring Pakistan, he said, "I am not the right person to say anything but Australian might come to play cricket in Pakistan in the next five years." About Quetta Gladiators' lack-luster performance in the HBL PSL V, Ben Cutting said the Gladiators were a very young side, especially the fast bowlers like Nasim Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. "They have taken wickets for the team but at the same time they have conceded some runs at times as well and we need to rectify that", he said in response to conceding high scores during in the last 10 overs in many matches.

He regretted to have lost in the rain-curtailed Rawalpindi match against Peshawar Zalmi, adding that the team could not get over the line in a tight finish which could have gone any way.

He said Quetta Gladiators needed to excel in all three areas bowling, batting and fielding in the last two matches to nurture any hopes of making to the play-offs.

When asked about young Pakistani fast bowling talent, Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Ben Cutting said that young fast-bowlers Nasim Shah and Mohammad Hasnain were immensely talented and destined to rule the world fast-bowling scene for the next 10-15 years.

"I personally dislike facing them in the nets especially when they use two new balls between them as their pace and swing are quite intimidating", heaping praise on young Pakistani fast-bowling duo.

About the HBL PSL V, Ben Cutting said with good batting pitches, quality fast bowlers and small boundaries as compared with the Big Bash League (BBL) where cricket fields are 75-80 meters, HBL PSL was a tough tournament.

Quetta Gladiators currently languish at bottom of the points table with 6 points from eight matches and they are due to play against Multan Sultans, table leaders with 11 points who have already qualified for the the playoffs, at the Gaddafi stadium on March 11 (Wednesday).