KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :To the great delight of Pakistan sports fans, Pakistan won as many as four medals in the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Saifullah Solangi of Pakistan won one gold medal in the powerlifting event by lifting 90 kg in the back squat; another gold medal in Deadlift by lifting 115 kg weight and then in combined he lifted 245kg to secure a silver medal, said a communique here on Tuesday.

He also won a bronze medal in Bench 40kg weight-lifting.

After the superb show, Saifullah was extremely happy and pledged to play with the same zeal and hard work to win more laurels for the country.

Saifullah's Head Coach Sajid Imran, & coach Razia Perveen was all praised Saifullah Solangi and said he had undergone a rigorous training schedule for the event and had worked really hard for the mega world event. "winning two gold, one silver and one bronze is a superb performance and he has made us proud, Sajid Imran said.