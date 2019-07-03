UrduPoint.com
Pakistan’s Semi-final Qualification Hangs In Balance With NZ Vs Eng Match

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:49 PM

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification hangs in balance with NZ vs Eng match

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals, New Zealand should defeat England

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) After India lost to England and England qualifying for the semi-finals, it has got tough for Pakistan to still make their way to the top four.

Hope is not lost as Pakistan team still have the chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals, New Zealand should defeat England and Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh.

If it comes down to Net Run Rate, Pakistan will have to beat Bangladesh by a big margin of 200-250 runs which is quite unlikely.

England and New Zealand are playing their final World Cup group match today, each knowing a win will see them into the semi-finals.

Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.

If England lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh, whose own semi-final hopes ended with a defeat by India on Tuesday that sent Virat Kohli's men through.

It would take an unlikely turn of events to deny New Zealand a place in the last four, such is their net run-rate advantage over Pakistan.

But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands while Pakistan is hoping for England’s defeat to keep chances alive to qualify for the semi-finals.

