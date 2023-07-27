Open Menu

Pakistan's Shahbaz Khan Summits K2

Muhammad Rameez Published July 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan's Shahbaz Khan summits K2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Shahbaz Khan, the younger brother of renowned mountaineer Sirbaz Khan on Thursday summited K2 (8,611 metres), the world's second highest peak, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

"Shahbaz has reached atop the peak at 11:00 am today (Thursday).

It is a huge accomplishment for him as this is his first ever clilmb," Karrar Haidri, Secretary ACP told APP.

According to Haidri, "Some other mountaineers are also attempting K2 and hopefully, they will reach the top of the peak."

