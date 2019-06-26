UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Shaheen Destroys New Zealand Top Order In World Cup Clash

Muhammad Rameez 15 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:19 PM

Pakistan's Shaheen destroys New Zealand top order in World Cup clash

Lanky paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took three quick wickets to leave New Zealand in desperate trouble at 46-4 in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Lanky paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took three quick wickets to leave New Zealand in desperate trouble at 46-4 in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Mohammad Amir bowled Martin Guptill with the score on five before Shaheen had opener Colin Munro caught by Haris Sohail in the slips for 12.

Ross Taylor then edged a Shaheen delivery to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed to depart for three and Tom Latham departed in simliar fashion.

New Zealand, who won the toss and chose to bat, struggled passed fifty in the 16th over, with captain Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham unbeaten.

Shaheen's figures were an eye-catching 3-9 off his first six overs.

Overnight rain delayed the start by an hour but the umpires decided thematch would remain at 50 overs per side.

