ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan displayed top-notch against Saudi Arabia’s Riad Hamdi and won a gold medal on the second day of the Kyorugi event of the 5th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.

Six different weight category competitions were held on the day. In the men's -54 kg final, Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan showed a brilliant performance against Saudi Arabia’s Riad Hamdi to win the Gold medal.

While Pakistan's Tanzeel Hasnat won the bronze, compatriot Abubakar Siddique got the 4th bronze.

In the men's -63 kg category final, Afghanistan's Mohsin Raza won 2-0 against Saudi Arabia's Muhammad Zakariya.

Pakistan's Haroon Khan won the bronze while Pakistan's Nouman Khan won the fourth bronze.

In the men's +87 kg final, Afghanistan's Ali Akber Amiri defeated Pakistan's Hamza Umar Saeed 2-1 after an exciting and thrilling contest.

Egypt's Muhammad Ali won the bronze and Kuwait's Ali Hameed Hassan won the fourth bronze.

In the women's -46 category final, Kazakhstan's Nargiza Koishybekova won the gold medal by defeating her compatriot Aidana Yedilbayeva 2-0.

In the women's -53kg final, Iran's Nahid Kiyani won the gold medal by winning 2-0 against her compatriot Mobina Nimatzadeh.

Pakistan's Rafia Abdul Samad won the bronze and Dunia Ali Abutalib of the Saudi Arab world won the fourth bronze.

In the women's -67 kg category final, Kazakhstan's Nuray Khussainova won 2-1 against Britain's Erin Shaw, Pakistan's Maleeha Ali won the bronze, while Kazakhstan's Zhadyra Khairullina won the fourth bronze medal.