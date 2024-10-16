Pakistan's Shahzeb Khan won the gold medal by defeating Calamba of Philippines in the final of the -54 kg weight category at the Asia Open Khyurogi Taekwondo Championship at Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's Shahzeb Khan won the gold medal by defeating Calamba of Philippines in the final of the -54 kg weight category at the Asia Open Khyurogi Taekwondo Championship at Indonesia.

In the first round, Calamba scored 11 points against Shahzeb's 6, said a press release.

In the second round, Shahzeb played brilliantly and won by 10-3 and then won the third round 18-0 to win Pakistan's first gold medal in the event.

Earlier, Shahzeb Khan qualified for the final by defeating Hidayat Tomakaka of Indonesia 12-14, 16-14 and 22-0 in the semi-final.

In the +87 kg weight category final, Kablan of Kazakhstan won the gold medal by defeating Hamz Saeed of Pakistan by a margin of 5-1 and 4-4 points.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col. (R) Waseem Janjua and CEO Omar Saeed congratulated Shahzeb and Hamza for winning gold and silver medals, respectively.